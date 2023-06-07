Princess of Wales visits Maidenhead Rugby Club – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.

Rugby Union

A royal visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.

During our early years, we begin to learn how to manage our emotions, build relationships, believe in ourselves, and develop resilience – lots of the traits you’d want in a great rugby player! Thanks for having us @maidsrfc! 🏉 #ShapingUs pic.twitter.com/Wg8ctAin1d — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 7, 2023

Cricket

There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Moeen has just posted this on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/yV7cccYiEm — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 7, 2023

Stuart Broad likes wine.

Football

Pants malfunction.

So excited to have a pic with Idris Elba and my trousers did this to me 🤦🏼‍♂️ There’s Rap battles , managing with Mourinho, Hollywood, Luther and Arsenal all in this Out today !!!! pic.twitter.com/5pob4ObIBw — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 7, 2023

Mesut Ozil marked his wedding anniversary.

Today 4 years ago was one of the most special days of my life: I've married the woman of my dreams! ❤️💍 Thanks for always being there for me and for giving me two amazing and beautiful children! Forever and ever: Mr & Mrs Özil ❤️❤️〽️ pic.twitter.com/9rtHzrsGWZ — Mesut Özil (@M10) June 7, 2023

Leah Williamson took over the camera.

Wayne Rooney promoted Soccer Aid.

Tom Cairney accepted his award.

Best sub since Ollie Gunnar solskjaer 🤣🤣 only messing appreciate the love and throughly enjoyed playing this season 🖤 https://t.co/yeg3ZuDdkE — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) June 7, 2023

Tennis

Serena Williams and her daughter posed for the camera.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was hard at it.