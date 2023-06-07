Craig Beattie says John Kennedy has some big career decisions to make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Craig Beattie says John Kennedy has some big career decisions to make

By Press Association
John Kennedy could follow Ange Postecoglou to London (Steve Welsh/PA)
John Kennedy could follow Ange Postecoglou to London (Steve Welsh/PA)

Craig Beattie feels his former Celtic team-mate John Kennedy is destined to be a “great manager” – but could decide continuing to work under Ange Postecoglou will help in his ambitions.

The new Tottenham manager reportedly wants to take assistant boss Kennedy down to north London along with Gavin Strachan when he officially takes over on July 1.

Kennedy had a spell as interim manager in 2021 before the Australian took over, having previously worked under Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon.

The 39-year-old could be a contender for the Celtic job and was linked with the Hearts vacancy before Steven Naismith was handed an extended deal.

Beattie speculated that Kennedy will have a difficult decision if Postecoglou is keen to continue their working relationship.

The PFA Scotland player relations officer told Sky Sports News: “I know John well. He is hugely ambitious, his work ethic is second to none.

“Spurs are a huge club so if Ange decides he wants to take him, then John has got that decision. I won’t tell John what to do because he is very much his own man.

“He will be a manager at some point, he will be a great manager at some point.

“For me it depends on when John wants to make that step. We have seen recently where young managers have done it too early so he might just be looking at going down there and working with the likes of Harry Kane and Son (Heung-min). There are some exceptional players down there he could work with.

“Does he want to be a manager in his own right or go down to the Premier League as a number two and gain even more experience so when he decides to be a manager, he has huge experience to tap into when required.

“There’s a lot of big decisions and we speculate about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]