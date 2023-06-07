Craig Beattie says John Kennedy has some big career decisions to make

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Beattie feels his former Celtic team-mate John Kennedy is destined to be a “great manager” – but could decide continuing to work under Ange Postecoglou will help in his ambitions.

The new Tottenham manager reportedly wants to take assistant boss Kennedy down to north London along with Gavin Strachan when he officially takes over on July 1.

Kennedy had a spell as interim manager in 2021 before the Australian took over, having previously worked under Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon.

The 39-year-old could be a contender for the Celtic job and was linked with the Hearts vacancy before Steven Naismith was handed an extended deal.

Beattie speculated that Kennedy will have a difficult decision if Postecoglou is keen to continue their working relationship.

The PFA Scotland player relations officer told Sky Sports News: “I know John well. He is hugely ambitious, his work ethic is second to none.

“Spurs are a huge club so if Ange decides he wants to take him, then John has got that decision. I won’t tell John what to do because he is very much his own man.

“He will be a manager at some point, he will be a great manager at some point.

“For me it depends on when John wants to make that step. We have seen recently where young managers have done it too early so he might just be looking at going down there and working with the likes of Harry Kane and Son (Heung-min). There are some exceptional players down there he could work with.

“Does he want to be a manager in his own right or go down to the Premier League as a number two and gain even more experience so when he decides to be a manager, he has huge experience to tap into when required.

“There’s a lot of big decisions and we speculate about it.”