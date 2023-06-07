Travis Head says attention on star man Steve Smith helped him excel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Head says attention on star man Steve Smith helped him excel

By Press Association
Travis Head starred for Australia (Steven Paston/PA)
Travis Head starred for Australia (Steven Paston/PA)

Travis Head felt the presence of Steve Smith allowed him to “sneak under the radar” as he cracked a wonderful century on day one of the World Test Championship final against India.

With 30 centuries, 8,792 runs and an average of just under 60, Smith is always a prize target whenever he steps on to the field.

But while he reasserted his class with a thoroughly composed innings of 95 not out at the Oval, it was Head who took centre stage with a dashing 146 not out.

Travis Head
Travis Head struck his first overseas Test century (Steven Paston/PA)

Australia ended the day in charge of the showpiece on 327 for three, a huge position of strength given Head arrived at 76 for three.

Speaking after an unbroken stand of 251 with Smith, Head said: “We don’t talk too much out there but I do really enjoy batting with Steve, because of how much attention he receives in terms of the bowler’s plans.

“Whenever I bat with him I always feel like I’m in the shadows, that you can sneak under the radar and go about your business because he draws so much attention.

“I felt like that again today, I knew he wasn’t going to go anywhere once he got in that rhythm.

Steve Smith
Steve Smith made an unbeaten 95 (Steven Paston/PA)

“He loves batting over here and he’s unbelievable in these conditions. We’re completely different but the partnership works really nicely.”

Head’s sixth Test hundred was a bruising affair, comprising 22 fours and a six, but it was most notable for being his first away from Australia.

With an Ashes series coming hot on the heels of the WTC final, he could hardly have timed the landmark better having been dismissed for 90 in Ahmedabad in March.

“It’s a nice feather in the cap, I’ll look back in the future on a nice little moment,” he said.

“I missed the chance in India a couple of months ago, but it doesn’t bother me too much. I just want to contribute and play well, if that’s a hundred great, but it doesn’t faze me in the slightest.

“This week is hugely important to us for the last two years of hard work but as we move to the Ashes if it’s a low scoring series I just want to contribute, even if that doesn’t mean hundreds.

“All you can do is be around your peers, see what they’re doing and try to excel. We’ll see where that leads us in the next six weeks.”

