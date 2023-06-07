Will Smallbone hopes set-piece tips from James Ward-Prowse can benefit Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Smallbone hopes set-piece tips from James Ward-Prowse can benefit Ireland

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is hoping for a competitive international debut later this month (Brian Lawless/PA)
Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone is hoping for a competitive international debut later this month (Brian Lawless/PA)

Will Smallbone is hoping to take a leaf out of set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse’s book as he attempts to prove himself invaluable to the Republic of Ireland.

The 23-year-old Southampton midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship Stoke, was named man of the match on his senior debut for his country in March’s 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia and will hope for a competitive bow in this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Manager Stephen Kenny is well aware of Basingstoke-born Smallbone’s dead ball capabilities and having spent time on the training ground with free-kick master Ward-Prowse, he is hoping that might aid his cause.

Will Smallbone is hoping to replicate Southampton team-mate James Ward-Prowse's set-piece prowess
Will Smallbone is hoping to replicate Southampton team-mate James Ward-Prowse's set-piece prowess (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “I always took set-plays going through the academy at Southampton and when I went to the first-team, I have done a few sessions with James.

“He’s one of the best, probably in the world, at taking free-kicks and to learn from him is something that I was very fortunate to do. Hopefully I can carry that into the Ireland squad.”

Smallbone’s introduction to the international stage could not have gone a lot better as he turned in an assured display, admittedly against limited opposition.

Asked if he has been surprised at how well it had gone, he said: “Yes and no. I am obviously confident in my own ability, but it was very nice to have my debut go alongside a man of the match.

“Maybe at the time it wasn’t something I thought about too much, but looking back on it, it will always be something that I’m very proud of.

“It has always been a dream of mine to get through to the senior international stage and to have that match in March was fantastic for me. I feel ready now to push on and hopefully play a big part in the campaign.”

Will Smallbone taking a free-kick for Republic of Ireland Under-21s last year
Will Smallbone taking a free-kick for Republic of Ireland Under-21s last year (Niall Carson/PA)

Smallbone’s Ireland adventure is reward for all the hard work he has put in to fight his way back from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in January 2021 while at the same time dealing with alopecia – he has since become an ambassador for Alopecia UK – a process which he believes has made him stronger.

He said: “The stuff that’s happened to me over the last few years, I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. I’ve shown resilience and a lot of character to know that I can take on anything that is thrown at me.”

The midfielder, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kilkenny-born mother, will return to the relegated Saints after the summer.

He said: “I’m happy to concentrate on Ireland and worry about that when I get back, but next season is very important for me to carry on playing football.”

