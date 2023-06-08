On this day 2011: England’s Matt Prior reprimanded over smashed window at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day 2011: England’s Matt Prior reprimanded over smashed window at Lord’s

By Press Association
Matt Prior was reprimanded by the ICC after a window was smashed in the dressing room at Lord’s (Gareth Copley/PA)
Matt Prior was reprimanded by the ICC after a window was smashed in the dressing room at Lord’s (Gareth Copley/PA)

England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after a window was smashed in the dressing room at Lord’s, on this day in 2011.

Prior’s angry reaction came after he was run out on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka leading to a window in the dressing room being shattered, with a spectator in the members’ area suffering minor cuts from the broken glass.

Prior returned to the pavilion in England’s attempt to set up a declaration on 335 for seven when the incident took place.

Cricket – Investec First Test – England v Sri Lanka – Day One – Lord’s
Matt Prior was run out before the incident (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The England and Wales Cricket Board were quick to respond that the incident was purely accidental and Prior had apologised to the spectator, but the ICC later opted to sanction him.

Level one offences can be punished by a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, but Prior’s acceptance of the charge meant the punishment did not go any further beyond the reprimand.

A statement from the ICC read: “England wicketkeeper Matt Prior has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC code of conduct during his team’s Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Cricket – npower First Test – Day Five – England v India – Lord’s
A smiley face made of tape was later seen on the dressing room window (right) smashed by Matt Prior (Anthony Devin/PA)

“Prior accepted the Level 1 charge and the proposed sanction from Javagal Srinath of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees after an incident where a window was broken in the England team dressing room.

“He was found to have breached clause 2.1.2 of the code which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match’.

“The charge was brought by on-field umpires Billy Doctrove and Rod Tucker as well as third umpire Aleem Dar and fourth official Richard Illingworth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]