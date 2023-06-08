Tony Cottee: West Ham face big decisions over Declan Rice and David Moyes future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Cottee: West Ham face big decisions over Declan Rice and David Moyes future

By Press Association
Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee believes the club have some big decisions to make over captain Declan Rice (left) and manager David Moyes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee believes the club have some big decisions to make over captain Declan Rice (left) and manager David Moyes

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee admits the club face a summer of big decisions, with the futures of captain Declan Rice and manager David Moyes up in the air.

The pair may have guided the Hammers to their first trophy for 43 years with Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final victory, but Rice has been heavily linked with a move away while Moyes, who has faced criticism for his style of football, could be a contender for the vacant Celtic job.

“It’s a big summer for the club. I think everyone will have to take a deep breath and we have to see what happens,” Cottee told talkSPORT.

“I want Declan to stay and I think every single supporter wants him to stay but he will be sought after, he can go to any club in the world.

“The club will have to make a decision. Give him whatever he wants, a six, seven-year contract. He is up there with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only player to lift a trophy.”

Cottee said the person he was most pleased for in Prague was Moyes because of the scrutiny he has had.

“He’s come in for a bit of stick from fans for his style of football,” he added.

“Of course we want to play good football but do you want to play good football and lose 4-3 or do you want to win?

“He’s earned the right to make the decision himself. Celtic will come calling I’m sure. He’s a great manager.”

Former Hammers boss Harry Redknapp believes the club have to do all they can to hold on to Rice.

“Will he stay for another year? It seems Arsenal appear to be the front-runners to sign him,” he told talkSPORT.

Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp has urged former club West Ham to do all they can to keep Declan Rice

“I would try to do a deal with him if you were the owners. Why should you sell your best player to Arsenal?

“It is a fantastic club, not a small club who has to sell him to survive. They get 60,000 people every week.

“If they are ambitious keep him, build the team around him. He’s got two years left (on his contract), keep him for a year and see where you go.”

