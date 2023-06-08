Caitlin Foord signs new Arsenal contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Caitlin Foord signs new Arsenal contract

By Press Association
Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract with Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal have confirmed that forward Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract with the Women’s Super League club.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from US side Portland Thorns in 2020 and has since made 94 appearances for the club.

Foord played a big part for Arsenal this season, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists across 33 appearances.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal,” she said.

“I feel like I’m growing and improving being here in this environment so I don’t want to leave that.

“I want to continue to get better and to help the team – I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better and being surrounded by world class players. This feels like the right place – the place I want to be.”

As well as helping Arsenal secure a third-placed finish in the WSL, Foord was part of the team that won the Continental Cup this year and head coach Jonas Eidevall is looking forward to next season with the Australia international.

“Caitlin is an integral part of our team so we’re all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract,” Eidevall said.

“She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next season and Caitlin will play a key role in that.”

