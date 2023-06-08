Liverpool buy back their former Melwood training ground for women’s team to use

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool have bought back their former Melwood training ground for their women’s team to use.

The men’s first team vacated the site in West Derby in the city in November 2020 for a new build at their existing academy base in Kirkby.

Amid local protests, proposals were in place for the land to be turned into a modern, multi-generational housing complex by affordable housing group Torus but after the Robbie Fowler-Jamie Carragher academy moved in plans started to change, which has ultimately resulted in the club re-purchasing their former home.

As part of the move, the crest of the LFC Women’s team, which has previously trained at Tranmere’s base on the Wirral, will move to the official club crest to closer align the two operations.

We are once again the proud owners of the Club’s iconic former training ground, Melwood. The legendary elite facility is set to create a whole new chapter for @LiverpoolFCW’s first team and academy 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2023

“This is a truly historic moment for Liverpool Football Club and the continued desire of the LFC Women’s board to elevate and develop our women’s first team and category one professional game academy,” said Liverpool’s managing director Andy Hughes.

“We also have an opportunity to further develop the use of the site to support the local community by using it as an additional base for LFC Foundation.

“We are delighted that FEFA (Fowler Education and Football Academy) will continue to use the site for its college that provides sport and educational opportunities for young people.

“We have always taken the views of the local community seriously and we look forward to re-engaging with them in the near future.”

Torus will use the funds from the sale of Melwood to build much-needed homes across Merseyside.

Developments also continue apace at Anfield where the 282-tonne roof of the old Anfield Road stand has been removed to make way for the completion of the new stand which is due to open for the start of next season and expand the ground’s capacity to 61,000.