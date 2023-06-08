Dan Evans’ Wimbledon preparations dented by defeat in Surbiton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Evans’ Wimbledon preparations dented by defeat in Surbiton

By Press Association
Dan Evans lost in the Surbiton Trophy (John Walton/PA)
Dan Evans lost in the Surbiton Trophy (John Walton/PA)

British number one Dan Evans suffered a surprise loss in the Surbiton Trophy second round.

The world number 25 kicked off his preparations for Wimbledon early at the Challenger event in south London, but, after winning his last-32 match on Tuesday, he was beaten in straight sets by Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

The world number 146 won 7-5 6-2 to book a quarter-final place against Jurij Rodionov.

Evans lost to the number 146 in the world
Evans lost to the number 146 in the world (John Walton/PA)

Evans, who was the first seed at Surbiton, is due to head to the Challenger event in Nottingham next week and his exit opens the draw up for Andy Murray.

The two-time Wimbledon champion who faces Australian Jason Kubler in Friday’s last-eight tie, is the second seed and will be eyeing his first grass title since winning at SW19 in 2016.

There were mixed results in the women’s ITF tournament, with seven Britons in action.

Katie Boulter won her all-British encounter
Katie Boulter won her all-British encounter (John Walton/PA)

Katie Boulter came from a set down to beat compatriot Sonny Kartal 3-6 6-3 6-4 while Lily Miyazaki won another all-British affair, winning 6-4 7-5 against Eden Silva.

Isabelle Lacy did not have to go on court to advance as her opponent Sachia Vickery pulled out while Katie Swan was leading 5-3 in the first set when Oceane Dodin retired injured.

Harriet Dart headed out as she lost 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-4 to Tatjana Maria.

