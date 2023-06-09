Ricky Ponting: Bazball designed with Ashes in mind but could backfire on England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ricky Ponting: Bazball designed with Ashes in mind but could backfire on England

By Press Association
Australia great Ricky Ponting is looking forward to England’s approach in this year’s Ashes (Mark Kerton/PA)
Australia great Ricky Ponting is looking forward to England’s approach in this year’s Ashes (Mark Kerton/PA)

Australia great Ricky Ponting has claimed England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution was designed with one eye on the Ashes but believes their plans could “backfire” in the next few weeks.

England’s have undergone a remarkable makeover since the double act of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side, committing to a fearless brand of ultra-aggressive cricket.

One of the hallmarks of their tenure has been a refusal to look beyond the next game, with Stuart Broad revealing this week that ‘the A word’ had not been mentioned in the dressing room until the end of last week’s Lord’s win over Ireland.

Ponting believes reclaiming the Ashes urn has been motivating England's change of style.
Ponting believes reclaiming the Ashes urn has been motivating England’s change of style (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Former Australia captain Ponting, who won the urn five times but also lost three times, finds that hard to believe and thinks this summer’s contest has been on England’s radar right from the start.

“I think the reason that they’ve played this way for the last couple of years is with this series in mind,” he said.

“I think they’re trying to find a brand of cricket that they can play that’s going to win an Ashes series. It’s been refreshing to be honest, to see the win at all cost type of mentality.

“I’m not saying they’re not caring, but they’re not putting that ahead of trying to win a game. I don’t think it’s impossible (that it could work), I think they’ll definitely try it, they’ve made that pretty clear.

“The Australian attack will have to be ready for it, I’ve got a few thoughts on what I’d be doing if I was an Australian fast bowler or if I was talking to the Australian fast bowler about how they should be looking to bowl to the England batsman.”

England skipper Stokes has gone on record with his preference for the five grounds to provide fast, hard pitches and there have been reports that the boundary ropes could be brought in to encourage the rapid scoring rates England have thrived on.

Cricket – The Ashes 2009 – npower First Test – England v Australia – England Nets – Sophia Gardens
Ricky Ponting (left) has plenty of experience of Ashes clashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

But for Ponting, that could be a double-edged sword and one he feels may well play into Australian hands.

“I’m really intrigued to see what sort of conditions England want to play that style of cricket,” he said

“If they have the flatter wickets with smaller boundaries it might just backfire on the bowling group, so let’s wait and see.

“Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson are going to want pitches that offer them something. If they don’t have those wickets for their bowling attack, let’s see how they go against the Aussie batters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]