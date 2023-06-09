Yorkshire sign charter to support Muslim members following racism row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire sign charter to support Muslim members following racism row

By Press Association
Yorkshire have signed up to the Muslim Athlete Charter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Yorkshire have signed a charter committing them to recognising the needs of their Muslim players, staff and supporters.

The club are awaiting sanctions over their handling of allegations of racism and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq and a failure to address systemic use of racist and discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

The Rafiq case led to major changes in the club’s leadership, with Lord Kamlesh Patel appointed chair in November 2021 and overseeing a raft of governance changes before he stood down in March this year.

Former Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel overhauled the club's governance following his appointment in November 2021
That has included working with Nujum Sports, a group which seeks to challenge clubs and organisations to make progress in supporting Muslim sportsmen and women, for over a year.

Now Yorkshire have signed up to Nujum’s Muslim Athlete Charter.

There are 10 points contained within the charter, such as providing space for non-consumption of alcohol, including during celebrations, the provision of appropriate places to pray, halal food, and accommodating staff and players who are fasting during Ramadan.

Yorkshire’s equality, diversity and inclusion manager Mo Hussain said: “The pledge is another step in fulfilling our commitment to becoming a truly inclusive club.

“Alongside our multi-faith space, providing non-alcohol family stands, and provision of halal food, our player changing spaces have also been upgraded to ensure the religious and cultural needs of our players can be met.

Nujum Sports CEO Ebadur Rahman (second left), pictured with Yorkshire captain Shan Masood, director of cricket Darren Gough and equality, diversity and inclusion manager Mo Hussain (Handout)

“We have been working closely with Nujum Sports for more than a year and look forward to developing this relationship further.”

Yorkshire have admitted four charges in total related to the racism scandal, with a Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel holding a sanctions hearing on June 27.

Six former Yorkshire players were sanctioned by the CDC last month in relation to the same case, with a seventh – former England captain Michael Vaughan – cleared at the end of March of using racist language towards Rafiq and three other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity.

