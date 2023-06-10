On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton claims first Formula One victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula One race at the Canadian Grand Prix, on this day in 2007.

The then 22-year-old took first place in only his sixth grand prix after a series of podium finishes in his debut season for McLaren.

Hamilton took pole position over team-mate Fernando Alonso, who qualified second on the grid, and the Briton controlled the race from the moment the lights went out, keeping in front of the Spaniard at Turn One and again on the inside line for Turn Two.

Alonso was hunting down his third world title and may have expected Hamilton to make way but the pair battled again before Alonso ran into the grass and dropped back in among the rest of the field.

'78 G Villeneuve'89 Boutsen'95 Alesi'07 Hamilton'08 Kubica'14 Ricciardo First time #F1 winners in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/WRzMQGmqce — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2016

Two safety cars were called when Robert Kubica ran his BMW into a concrete barrier after Adrian Sutil crashed his Force India, but Hamilton defended well in both situations to retain the lead and take home his first race victory.

After the race in Montreal, Hamilton said: “I’ve been ready for this for quite some time, ready for the win – it was just a matter of where and when.

“I have to dedicate this win to my dad – without him this wouldn’t have been possible.

Hamilton took the chequered flag in front of Nick Heidfeld in the BMW (David Davies/PA)

“The last few laps were just a case of counting them down and it really was just about enjoying it.”

Hamilton took the chequered flag 4.343seconds ahead of Nick Heidfeld in the BMW, while Williams’ Alexander Wurz crossed the line in third.

Hamilton has since become a record-equalling seven-time world champion and has won the Canadian Grand Prix a further six times during his career to date.