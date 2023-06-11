Southern Vipers romp to successful Charlotte Edwards Cup defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southern Vipers romp to successful Charlotte Edwards Cup defence

By Press Association
The Vipers won with 34 balls to spare (David Davies/PA)
The Vipers won with 34 balls to spare (David Davies/PA)

Southern Vipers cruised to a seven-wicket victory over The Blaze to allow coach Charlotte Edwards to lift the trophy that bears her name for the second consecutive season.

Set a target of 115 by The Blaze in this weather-affected final at New Road, the Vipers’ opening pair of Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier made a stand of 67 in less than seven overs to leave little doubt about the outcome.

Anya Shrubsole was named the player of the match before announcing her retirement, ending a career which began back in 2004.

Wyatt, potentially warming up for the Women’s Ashes, reached 50 off 28 balls, defying the damp outfield to hit 10 boundaries, before being trapped lbw by Nadine de Klerk. But by then the job was almost done with the Vipers needing 27 from nine overs.

Captain Georgia Adams got them over the line with 34 balls to spare with an edge going through the slips to find the boundary.

The Blaze, who started the match unbeaten in the competition, had resumed on 53 for four after heavy rain saw play abandoned for the day on Saturday evening and pushed on to 114 for eight as Marie Kelly finished as their top scorer with an unbeaten 26.

But such was the fluency with which Wyatt and Bouchier found the boundaries, there was little doubt the Vipers would retain the trophy.

