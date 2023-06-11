He played like Maradona – Manuel Akanji hails ‘unbelievable’ John Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

He played like Maradona – Manuel Akanji hails ‘unbelievable’ John Stones

By Press Association
John Stones was one of City’s top performers in the final (Nick Potts/PA)
John Stones was one of City’s top performers in the final (Nick Potts/PA)

Manuel Akanji claimed John Stones played like Diego Maradona after Manchester City won the Champions League and completed the treble.

Stones was a key figure as City capped a memorable season with a hard-fought but glorious 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Saturday’s European showcase final in Istanbul.

The England international has enjoyed a fine end to the season having been deployed in a new roving role by manager Pep Guardiola.

John Stones
John Stones adds the Champions League to five Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

The centre-back retains his usual defensive duties when City are on the back foot but, given their tendency to dominate possession, he now has licence to step into midfield and dictate play more.

Defender Akanji said: “The way he dribbled, he played like Maradona. He just took the ball, went past three people, passed it somewhere else.

“He created a lot of opportunities for us. He is an unbelievable player.”

After retaining the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, along with some stunning Champions League wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, City had been strong favourites at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Yet with Inter proving dogged opposition, City were unable to produce their sparkling best and it took a 68th-minute strike from Rodri for them to break through.

They also had to survive a couple of scares as Inter chased an equaliser and Akjani was just pleased to complete the job.

The Switzerland player said: “It wasn’t easy for us. It was a final and it’s been such a long season.

“You’re feeling tired but you try one last time to give it your all.

Manuel Akanji
Manuel Akanji has enjoyed a historic first season at the Etihad (Antonio Calanni/AP)

“It didn’t really work the way we planned it in the first half. I think we came out better in the second half and we scored a goal.

“Inter obviously had to do something and they had a couple of chances but we defended well as a team together and I’m just really happy that we won.”

Akanji admitted it could take some time for the magnitude of the achievement to sink in.

The 27-year-old, who has proved a shrewd signing since his deadline day arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer, said: “We won the treble this year and that’s all that matters, but I am still trying to realise it. Day by day it will get better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]