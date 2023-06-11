England lose Soccer Aid yet again as celebrity clash raises millions for charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England lost Unicef’s Soccer Aid match for a fifth successive year as the World XI triumphed again with a 4-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt, wearing 9.58 on the back of his shirt in recognition of his 100 metres world record time, slotted past David James to give the visitors a 24th-minute lead.

The game, which had raised over £14.6million for Unicef at the final whistle, opened up in the second half after both sides had replaced their professional goalkeepers with celebrities.

England scored twice within eight minutes of the restart to seize the lead.

Actor Asa Butterfield sliced a shot past mixed martial artist Leon Edwards and Paul Scholes rolled back the years from 20 yards to add another to his extensive Old Trafford goals catalogue.

Robbie Keane struck a superb quickfire double past Paddy McGuinness to put the World XI back in front.

TV presenter Kem Cetinay sealed matters 10 minutes from time as he became Soccer Aid’s top scorer with five goals.