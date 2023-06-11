Andy Murray family missed his first home title in seven years due to rain delay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Murray was looking forward to going home to tell his kids he triumphed at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy after they missed the end of the final due to the rain delay.

The Scot defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 in the men’s final, earning him a seeded position at Wimbledon next month, with the 36-year-old now eyeing a third title at his home grand slam after lifting the trophy in 2013 and 2016.

And he revealed afterwards that the heavy downpour, which caused a near three-hour mid-match delay, had meant his children missed seeing him secure his first title on home soil in seven years.

“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.

“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me saying, ‘well done, we have just got home, I can’t believe we didn’t stay’.

The men’s final was interrupted by rain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“So yeah it is obviously nice, I get to go home to them this evening. We are planning on driving to Nottingham tonight so hopefully go home and see them before they go to bed and hopefully get up to Nottingham tonight.”

Novak Djokovic also enjoyed a successful Sunday, moving alone at the pinnacle of men’s tennis by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final to register his 23rd grand slam singles crown.

Murray was quick to congratulate the Serbian before joking he hoped the three-time Roland Garros champion would now “take his eye off the ball” in the build-up to Wimbledon.

“I’m not saying he makes it look easy but he makes it look a lot more easy than it should,” the Briton said of Djokovic.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon!

“But congratulations to him – it’s an incredible achievement.”

Andy Murray, pictured, was too strong for Jurij Rodionov (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Murray, who said he was planning some “light” practice in Nottingham on Monday, showcased a powerful shot collection to dismantle Rodionov.

The Scot’s serve was a vital weapon on the day and his intricate shot selection left his opponent at times scrambling across the turf in the largely sweltering conditions.

Murray was pleased with his win, but was not resting on his laurels and said he would continue to “strive for more”.

“Winning any tournament is hard,” said the former world number one, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years including hip and abdominal issues.

Reflecting on a great week's work 😃 🔜 Nottingham

“The journey of getting back to this point has been tough and I think I played some good tennis at times this week and tennis what will give me a good opportunity, especially if I serve like that against most players and I am excited about that.

“It’s taken a long time to get back to this place and a lot of work with some tough losses, but I’ve kept working and believing.”

He continued: “I didn’t know if I would be playing again, and I am fortunate to be back competing again at a high level.

“I don’t want to downplay this tournament because winning any tournament is great and winning tournaments at any level is not easy, but I still strive for more. I believe there is more in me so hopefully I can achieve that in the next few weeks.”

Katie Swan was beaten in the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Earlier, Yanina Wickmayer prevented Katie Swan from securing the British number one spot after coming back from a set down to win 2-6 6-4 7-6 (1) in the women’s final.

In a courtside interview broadcast by the LTA, Swan said: “I feel like it was a high-level match all the way through.

“It was tough because as soon as I dropped my levels slightly she was all over me and I had to maintain that for as long as I could. It was so tough but it was really high level overall.

“She is in unbelievable shape, I don’t know how she can be that good after having a baby. I think it’s incredible what she’s doing.”