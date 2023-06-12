French Open Q&A: Djokovic eyeing calendar Grand Slam and can Brits bounce back?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek confirmed their supremacy by taking home the French Open trophies.

Djokovic overtakes Carlos Alcaraz to return to world number one as a result while Swiatek has shored up a position at the top of the women’s rankings that was in danger.

As the tennis circus moves onto the grass and the build-up to Wimbledon, the PA news agency answers the important questions.

What did we learn about the men’s game?

That Djokovic will always find his best level at a grand slam irrespective of his results in the build-up. The younger generation may be able to beat him over best-of-three sets but best-of-five is another story. With Rafael Nadal out for the season and seemingly heading for retirement, 36-year-old Djokovic looks more dominant than ever.

Could he complete the calendar Grand Slam?

Rod Laver was the last man to complete the calendar Grand Slam (PA Archive)

Why not? No man has managed it since Rod Laver in 1969 but the French Open has always been the hardest slam for Djokovic to win. He will be a hot favourite at Wimbledon, where he is trying to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight titles. The US Open has been the most unpredictable slam in recent years, with nerves getting the better of Djokovic the only previous time he had the opportunity to claim the Grand Slam in 2021, but second time around it could well be different.

How will Alcaraz be feeling?

Carlos Alcaraz (left) felt the effects of tension against Djokovic in his semi-final defeat (Thibault Camus/AP)

The Spaniard produced some electrifying tennis in Paris but it was a surprise to see him break down physically so relatively early in his semi-final against Djokovic. He was very open afterwards in admitting the tension of the occasion got the better of him. It is easy to forget he is still only 20 and he will no doubt learn from the experience. His talent and potential remain off the charts.

What about Swiatek?

The 22-year-old Pole lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the third time in four years with a tight victory over Karolina Muchova that in some ways feels her most important slam result. Swiatek has shown since racing to the title in Paris in 2020 that she is a ruthless front-runner but fighting through the tough battles has not come so easily. This will be a huge confidence booster.

And the British challenge?

Cameron Norrie was the best of British at the French Open but was still knocked out in the third round (Christophe Ena/AP)

Disappointing to say the least. Only three players made the start-line in singles and of those only Cameron Norrie won a match, with another injury for Jack Draper that rules him out of the grass season compounding the misery. Norrie did well to defeat two French players and the vocal crowd but put in a poor performance against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Is it doom and gloom for Wimbledon?

"It's been the perfect start to the grass season." Catch up on a great day for @andy_murray at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy 👇 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 11, 2023

Not necessarily. The absences of Draper and Emma Raducanu are a blow but Andy Murray has started well on the grass with a Challenger title in Surbiton and Norrie was a semi-finalist last year. All the British women will need wild cards, which is pretty embarrassing, but grass will be an opportunity for the likes of Katie Boulter, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart to push towards the top 100.