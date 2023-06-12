AC Milan lead tributes to ‘unforgettable’ former owner Silvio Berlusconi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

AC Milan lead tributes to ‘unforgettable’ former owner Silvio Berlusconi

By Press Association
Silvio Berlusconi celebrates a Champions League win with AC Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)
Silvio Berlusconi celebrates a Champions League win with AC Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

AC Milan have paid tribute to their former owner Silvio Berlusconi, who has died at the age of 86.

The Milan-born former Italian prime minister saved the club from near-bankruptcy when he bought it in 1986 and the Rossoneri went on to lift eight Serie A titles and five European Cups under his presidency.

The controversial businessman later went on to become president of Monza, who earned promotion back to the top flight through the play-offs in 2022, and was still in the role at the time of his death.

Berlusconi was treated for leukemia earlier this year but was reportedly hospitalised last week and died on Monday morning.

Milan said in a statement on their Twitter account: “Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies.

“Tomorrow, we will dream of new ambitions, create new challenges and seek new victories. Which will represent the good, the strong, and the true that lies inside us, in all of us who shared this adventure of binding our lives to a dream called Milan. Thank you, Mr President. Always with us.”

Berlusconi ran the Serie A giants from 1986 to 2017 before selling to a Chinese investment management company.

Carlo Ancelotti, who played for and later managed Milan during Berlusconi’s reign, posted a message of sympathy.

Carlo Ancelotti worked under Berlusconi twice at Milan
Carlo Ancelotti worked under Berlusconi twice at Milan (David Davies/PA).

“Today’s sadness doesn’t erase the happy moments spent together,” wrote Ancelotti, who won two league titles and two European Cups as a player at the San Siro before going on to lead them to the league title and two Champions League successes as manager.

“There remains infinite gratitude to the president, but above all to an ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man, fundamental in my adventure as a football player first, and then as a coach. Thank you President.”

Monza, meanwhile, also paid their respects to Belusconi, who took control of the club in 2018 through holding company Fininvest.

“(Chief executive) Adriano Galliani and all AC Monza mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi: ‘A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President’,” read a message on the club’s Twitter account.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described Berlusconi as a “visionary” in an Instagram post published on Monday afternoon.

“In terms of football he had foreseen everything long before the others, and in fact he became the most successful president in the history of (AC Milan),” Infantino wrote.

“Recently, as owner of Monza, he fulfilled another dream, because in dreams size doesn’t matter. They can even be contained within a small town.

“I want to remember him just like that, like the person who – in our beloved sport – dreamed and then transformed those thoughts into reality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]