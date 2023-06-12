Harald Brattbakk believes Kjetil Knutsen would be a success at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harald Brattbakk believes Kjetil Knutsen would be a success at Celtic

By Press Association
Harald Brattbakk interested in Celtic’s chase for new boss with Kjetil Knutsen linked (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Harald Brattbakk interested in Celtic’s chase for new boss with Kjetil Knutsen linked (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Harald Brattbakk claims Kjetil Knutsen has “all the qualifications to become a success” if he ends up at Celtic.

The Bodo/Glimt boss is one of several names reported to be in the frame to replace Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Tottenham last week.

Reports also claim talks between the Norwegian and Ajax about a possible move to the Dutch club broke down.

Knutsen steered Bodo/Glimt to a 5-1 aggregate win over Celtic in the Europa Conference League last year.

Former Celtic striker Brattbakk, best known in Scotland for scoring the clinching goal in the Hoops’ 2-0 victory over St Johnstone in 1998 which won the league and ended Old Firm rivals Rangers’ dreams of an historic ’10-in-a-row’, said: “He would be a good candidate.

“He was picked by Bodo/Glimt, they had been scouting him for years, so they knew his qualities.

“He has all the qualifications to become a success.

“But it also depends on – if he should come – what conditions he would be working under as well.

“You know that in Scotland, one thing is winning the league but what you do when you come to Europe, that is the next step.

“But he has also proved with less resources that he can do well. So he would definitely be a good candidate.

“It would also depend on the squad he gets but he has also been very good at picking the players he needs and wants.

“Maybe he has more room to play at Celtic than at Bodo/Glimt so it will be interesting to see how that story unfolds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]