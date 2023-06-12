Hugo Salabio facing six-match ban for spear tackle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugo Salabio facing six-match ban for spear tackle

By Press Association
Hugo Salabio, second left, could get a six-match ban (Nigel French//PA)
Hugo Salabio, second left, could get a six-match ban (Nigel French//PA)

Wakefield prop Hugo Salabio is facing a six-match ban for his tackle on Richie Myler in the Betfred Super League match against Leeds.

The 22-year-old trialist has been referred to a tribunal after his spear tackle on Leeds’ Myler in Sunday’s 24-14 victory over their Yorkshire neighbours – Wakefield’s first victory of the season.

The Frenchman was in possession of the ball in attack when facing a challenge from Myler before he appeared to pick up the Leeds scrum-half and drive him into the ground in the early stages of the second half.

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Leeds’ Richie Myler was on the receiving end of the tackle (PA)

Salabio made his debut on Sunday after joining the side on a 28-day trial and a lengthy suspension for a Grade F offence could end his chances of playing any further part for Wakefield.

There was further bad news for the club as Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh were both given one-match bans for Grade B offences, a trip and dangerous contact respectively, and will not be available to face Hull KR in two weeks.

In the same fixture, Leeds back-rower James McDonnell was charged with Grade A dangerous contact but will not be disciplined further.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been charged with a Grade B high tackle for his challenge on Hull half-back Jake Clifford but has escaped any ban despite being ordered to pay a £250 fine, while Jez Litten was handed a fine of the same amount for Grade B kicking.

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR – Betfred Super League – The AJ Bell Stadium
There was bad news for Salford’s King Vuniyayawa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford’s King Vuniyayawa and Oliver Partington have escaped bans but landed £250 fines for dangerous contact in the 42-10 victory over Castleford, meaning both are available for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

Catalans were handed a double blow following their crushing 38-4 win over Hull KR, as Mitchell Pearce and Matt Whitley were given suspensions.

Pearce has been given a three-game ban and £250 fine for Grade D kicking while team-mate Whitley will sit out the next match, against Leigh, after being charged with Grade C dangerous contact.

Castleford’s George Griffin escaped any punishment despite being charged with Grade A dangerous contact.

