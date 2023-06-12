Leeds to release Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles ahead of Championship return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leeds to release Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles ahead of Championship return

By Press Association
Adam Forshaw will leave Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of this month (Tim Goode/PA)
Adam Forshaw will leave Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of this month (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds have announced the release of Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles when their contracts expire later this month.

Midfielder Forshaw, 31, has spent the last five-and-a-half years with the club, but has been dogged by a hip problem, which kept him out for 22 months from October 2019.

Goalkeeper Robles, 32, joined on a free transfer from Real Betis last summer and started in Leeds’ last four Premier League games this season. Midfielder Stuart McKinstry has also been released.

Leeds said, when confirming their retained list: “The following players will be released when their contracts expire: Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles.

“Both Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have been invited back to the club for pre-season training when the first team return in July.”

Forshaw, who made 12 Premier League appearances this season and close to 100 in all competitions for Leeds in total, agreed a one-year contract extension in 2022 and the club have opted not to take up the option of a further year.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship last month following three seasons in the top flight.

