British businessman Nigel Morris makes investment in Swansea

Swansea have confirmed that British businessman Nigel Morris has made an investment in the club.

Morris is currently managing partner of QED Investors, a fintech venture capital platform, and also co-founded Capital One Financial Services.

As well as making an investment, Morris will also join the board of directors and the club confirmed that these have both been approved by the EFL with all regulatory checks completed.

The Swans went unbeaten in their final nine Sky Bet Championship games last season to secure a 10th-place finish in the table.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told the club website: “I’m really pleased that Nigel is now on board and everyone is excited about the future for a club that has so much potential.

“Nigel has great credentials and a wealth of business acumen that will be invaluable to the club going forward as we work together to achieve success both on and off the pitch.

“We will continue to ensure that the club remains financially stable and positioned for long-term success and this investment helps improve the club’s financial position.

“I’ve spoken with Nigel on many occasions and we are fully aligned in our vision of a shared commitment of helping to deliver success for the football club.”

Morris told the club website: “I’m delighted to have invested in Swansea City. The club has superb facilities and is front and centre of the community.

“The supporters are the most important part of any club, and I have been taken aback by the passion and integrity shown by the many people I have already met on a number of recent visits to matches.

“I hope I can play a part in Swansea’s future success and I am very much looking forward to working closely with Andy and club executives to embrace short and long-term objectives.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank both Jason and Steve for their support in this process.”