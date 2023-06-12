Man City’s treble celebrations continue – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association June 12 2023, 7.28pm Share Man City’s treble celebrations continue – Monday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5835949/man-citys-treble-celebrations-continue-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link City celebrated their treble with an open-top bus parade in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12. Football Aymeric Laporte slept well. Good night 😴😴😴 pic.twitter.com/npOph8h0IZ— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) June 11, 2023 King Kevin. Treble Airlines! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/EfkWePNxES— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) June 11, 2023 Anything metal to check in? 🧳 Not your ordinary hand luggage…#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/rS0Jk9ER9M— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 12, 2023 City’s celebrations continued at an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre. Next stop: Treble winners parade! 🤩#ManCity | @OfficialTfGM pic.twitter.com/Tm4dLx7HaC— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2023 .@JackGrealish vibing on a tram! 😅#ManCity | @OfficialTfGM pic.twitter.com/0oL41IINIv— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2023 😎😎🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/KL3A8woO5S— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2023 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/D3lMPiRvep— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2023 Declan Rice arrived at England camp. So good to see you, @_DeclanRice! 😀 pic.twitter.com/RgbwAt0QRg— England (@England) June 12, 2023 Usain Bolt secured another Soccer Aid win. Five in a row @socceraid #winnings #5 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wdP8MgCsyJ— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 11, 2023 Birthday wishes. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Spurs legend, Pat Jennings! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LtChuN0TU7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2023 Happy birthday, Pat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CmtjkIM4ML— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 12, 2023 Happy birthday, @Phil_Coutinho. 💜 pic.twitter.com/sIOj2y8YOp— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 12, 2023 Feliz Cumpleaños, @daosanchez26! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YcoRAUcyC3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2023 Keeping cool in the pool. From pitch to pool 🏊♀️ pic.twitter.com/6ndfDvcTo8— Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) June 12, 2023 Formula One George Russell celebrated with Jack Grealish. A busy sporting weekend off for some of our drivers! 🤩First up; @GeorgeRussell63 attending the Champions League final in Turkey! ⚽️📸 x @GeorgeRussell63 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fCP12MhXp3— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023 Esteban Ocon met history-maker Novak Djokovic. What an incredible achievement 🏆Congratulations @DjokerNole on your 23rd Grand Slam #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Q8eOdXUQs6— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) June 11, 2023 One of the most exciting wins… 😉 https://t.co/tZy2edfTVP— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) June 12, 2023 📻: "BUTTON LEADS THE GRAND PRIX!!!!" #OnThisDay in 2011, @JensonButton fought his way back from P21 to take a HUGE victory in the final laps of the #CanadianGP 🤯One of the best races of all-time in Formula 1! 🤩#F1 @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/8b0gt2gsdg— Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes was ready for the Ashes. Preparation done.It’s time to do whatever it takes.🎙Narrated by @BeefyBotham @adidasuk pic.twitter.com/L0S1ozivvq— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 12, 2023 Pat Cummins revelled in Australia’s success. ✅x3 pic.twitter.com/h26nmyE6rx— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 12, 2023 Things did not go to plan at Kent. Well, this wasn’t in the script… ☔️ https://t.co/6Ys18brmAX pic.twitter.com/ivxE0h3uJO— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) June 12, 2023 Golf Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open on home soil in spectacular fashion. “THE DROUGHT IS OVER!!”An incredible angle and @SiriusXMPGATOUR call of @NTaylorGolf59's unbelievable winning putt @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/4XjLpHPELb— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2023 Thank you Canada for an amazing atmosphere. Congrats @ntaylorgolf59, what an unbelievable 3 days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country! We’ll start again tomorrow. See you at work. 💪🏻— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) June 12, 2023 Gutted for Tommy but another great @rbccanadianopen @ntaylorgolf59 🇨🇦☘️pic.twitter.com/YCNMiOhFwL— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 12, 2023 Ian Poulter put in the hard yards. Putting in the hours at @WoburnGC 👍🏼👊🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9vAaKdUXxZ— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 12, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close