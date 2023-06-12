Jake Edwards appointed Huddersfield chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jake Edwards appointed Huddersfield chief executive

By Press Association
Huddersfield are close to completing a takeover from American businessman Kevin M Nagle (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jake Edwards has been announced as Huddersfield’s new chief executive.

Manchester-born Edwards, who had spells as a player at Wrexham and Exeter, joins the Terriers following eight years as president of the United Soccer League in America.

Following Edwards’ arrival, David Baldwin has stepped down from his role as managing director and has returned to his original position as a strategic advisor to the club’s ownership and board.

“I am thrilled to be joining Huddersfield Town as CEO to help lead the next phase of growth for the club,” Edwards said.

“Having worked in professional football for 25 years, I recognise both the great honour and the great responsibility of being a part of this historic club’s future.

“I am excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community.”

Huddersfield – who survived in the Sky Bet Championship under Neil Warnock at the end of last season – also confirmed prospective owner Kevin M Nagle had completed the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

However, the American businessman’s purchase of a 100 per cent shareholding in the club is “still awaiting clearance from a statutory government body”.

When concluded, the takeover will end former chairman Dean Hoyle’s 14-year association with the club.

