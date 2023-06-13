On This Day in 2013: David Warner says sorry after attacking Joe Root in bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2013: David Warner says sorry after attacking Joe Root in bar

By Press Association
David Warner apologised for attacking Joe Root in a Birmingham pub on this day in 2013 (Jason O’Brien/PA)
David Warner apologised for attacking Joe Root in a Birmingham pub on this day in 2013 (Jason O’Brien/PA)

On this day in 2013 Australian cricketer David Warner apologised to Joe Root for a bar-room attack on the England batsman which he admitted was inexcusable.

Warner was suspended until the first Test of that year’s Ashes series and fined £7,000 following the incident, which occurred in a Birmingham pub in the early hours of the morning after England’s 48-run win over their old rivals at Edgbaston.

The batsman admitted he struck Root in the face and pleaded guilty to breaching Cricket Australia’s code of behaviour.

Warner told a press conference at a London hotel: “The incident that occurred, that I had struck Joe Root in the face, I’m here today to put my hand up and apologise publicly to Joe.

“I am responsible for my actions, extremely remorseful. I have let not just my
team-mates down, but the Cricket Australia fans, the support staff, myself, my family, I’m sincerely apologetic.”

Then captain Michael Clarke, alongside Warner at the press conference at
Kensington’s Royal Garden Hotel, added: “Right now he knows very clearly
how I feel.

“He knows how disappointed I am and the team are and he knows he’ll have to do everything in his power now to be involved in that first Test match.

“This behaviour is unacceptable as an Australia cricketer. We have a young
group and we’ve come a long way but our behaviour has generally been
outstanding.”

Warner missed the first Test but returned for the remainder of the series which saw England retain the Ashes for a third successive campaign.

