Football rumours: Arsenal closing in on Declan Rice for club-record fee

By Press Association
West Ham captain Declan Rice celebrates his side’s Europa Conference League win (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham captain Declan Rice celebrates his side's Europa Conference League win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are closing in on signing West Ham captain Declan Rice and are expected to pay more than £100m for the 24-year-old England midfielder, the Guardian reports. The move will make Rice the most expensive player in the Gunners’ history.

The same paper says Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The 52-year-old manager will reportedly end his tenure in summer 2025 after nine years at the helm of the treble winners.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Treble Parade in Manchester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Treble Parade in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard says Chelsea are planning to step up their pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after his impressive display in the Champions League Final. The Italian club is understood to want at least £50million for the 27-year-old Cameroon international.

And Newcastle are preparing to make a bid for Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha as they look to start their summer recruitment. Telegraph Sport says the Magpies have been tracking the 22-year-old Germany international for several months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Mason Mount
Chelsea's Mason Mount (John Walton/PA)

Mason Mount: Sky Sports reports Manchester United are continuing talks with Chelsea about the 24-year-old but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs for him.

Harry Kane: Sky Sports also says the Red Devils are unlikely to make a move for the 29-year-old Tottenham striker as Spurs do not want to sell the England captain.

