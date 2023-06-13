Nottingham Open to commence as normal despite ‘horrific’ incident in city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Nottingham Open is set to commence as planned on Tuesday despite what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident” in the city centre.

A number of roads are closed following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead – two in Ilkeston Road and then a man in Magdala Road.

Tournament organisers announced that play will go ahead as scheduled at 11am, but warned spectators to expect delays en route.

An LTA statement read: “Spectators should be aware of travel disruption around Nottingham city centre this morning due to a police incident.

Update on today's schedule at the Rothesay Open Nottingham pic.twitter.com/O0TqvaCjDF — LTA (@the_LTA) June 13, 2023

“Play will commence at 11am as normal, but please be aware your travel may take longer than normal.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”