Kylian Mbappe ‘very happy’ at PSG and says he will see out contract next season

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has released a statement to say he had never given any indication he would extend his Paris St Germain contract until 2025 (Michel Euler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe has released a statement to say he had never given any indication he would extend his Paris St Germain contract until 2025 (Michel Euler/AP)

Kylian Mbappe says he is “very happy” at Paris St Germain and plans to remain with the club until his contract expires at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old has suddenly become one of the hottest properties on the summer transfer market after it emerged on Monday that he had presented PSG with a formal letter stating he would not activate an extension to his deal.

That means he would be out of contract and able to depart for nothing in 12 months’ time, leaving the French club looking to either negotiate a new contract or accept the highest offer possible this summer.

Real Madrid, who were desperate to sign the player last year and who have recently lost Karim Benzema to Saudi club Al Ittihad, are sure to be interested again, but Mbappe took to Twitter on Tuesday to describe reports he wants to join the Spanish side this summer as “lies”.

And he added: “I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG, where I am very happy.”

The former Monaco forward extended his PSG deal just over a year ago to end Real’s pursuit at that point, but a statement from his management to the AFP news agency on Tuesday says the club were informed on July 15 last year that the player would not activate an option to extend the deal to 2025.

Karim Benzema's exit from Real Madrid has left the Spanish giants lacking firepower
Karim Benzema’s exit from Real Madrid has left the Spanish giants lacking firepower (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Kylian Mbappe and his entourage confirm that this matter has not been discussed since over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter,” the statement read.

“No potential contract extension has been mentioned.”

The statement said Mbappe and his management “regret that the letter was circulated in the media and that these exchanges were made public with the sole aim of damaging their image and the discussions with the club”.

