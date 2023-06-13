York hope to avenge memory of recent loss during Challenge Cup clash with Leigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

York hope to avenge memory of recent loss during Challenge Cup clash with Leigh

By Press Association
Leigh Leopards will visit York’s LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leigh Leopards will visit York’s LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

York’s hopes of springing a major Challenge Cup upset over in-form Leigh on Sunday may appear slight but the Championship club head into the game determined to avenge the memory of a recent history-making mauling.

Amid a positive campaign in 2022 that ended in them securing an end-of-season play-off place, York succumbed to their heaviest-ever defeat against Leigh in August, a 100-4, 17-try reversal which still brings pain to those involved.

The Centurions – now Leopards – were in the midst of a big-spending surge into Super League where their upward trajectory has continued and they head into this weekend’s showdown in third place, two points off the summit after reeling off seven-straight wins.

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Super League Magic Weekend – St. James’ Park
In-form Leigh Leopards will target another big win at York (Richard Sellers/PA)

But Knights prop Ronan Michael, who played in both the three-figure drubbing and also the subsequent 70-10 play-off loss to the same team the following month, is undaunted by Sunday’s quarter-final and believes his side can draw on the hurt to help put things right.

“I feel like that defeat is one that defined me as a player, because you come out of it and you know you never want to be a part of something like that ever again,” Michael told the PA news agency.

“It’s not a case of dusting yourself off and preparing to go again next week. You’ve got to be accountable for what happened. You need to remember it and remember how bad it hurts, because it hurt a lot and it was embarrassing.”

Michael became the first Irish-born Super League player in over a decade when he made a solitary appearance for Huddersfield in 2020 and was a non-playing member of the Giants squad who watched from the stands as Ian Watson’s men came up short in last year’s final against Wigan.

Having completed a permanent switch to the Knights and shrugged off an ankle injury, Michael has been integral to a season of consolidation which has brought the added bonus of being the last non-Super League side left in the prestigious tournament.

Injuries have decimated Andrew Henderson’s squad, contributing to a run of three-straight defeats, and as they prepare to face Adrian Lam’s buoyant outfit they could be forgiven for fearing that another soul-sapping reversal is on the cards.

But the 22-year-old added: “I feel like everyone who experienced it took some ownership and responsibility from that loss. It was one of the worst moments of my career and a reminder of how quickly things can escalate.

“We stopped competing last time and this time we won’t stop competing. We’re a different team now, a tight-knit unit and I know that as long as we do keep competing, we are not going to let ourselves down again.”

