Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan leaving Aberdeen along with coach Liam Fox

By Press Association
Liam Fox is leaving Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Academy graduates Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan are among the players leaving Aberdeen this summer, while Liam Fox is also departing after a short-term coaching role.

Marley Watkins and Matty Kennedy are also among the first-team players who are being released.

Both McLennan and Campbell spent the final season of their Dons careers out on loan.

McLennan, who joined the club aged eight, made more than 100 appearances and scored eight goals before spending last term with St Johnstone.

Campbell became Aberdeen’s youngest player when he made his debut against Celtic back in 2017 at the age of 16 years, one month and 23 days. The midfielder made 75 appearances in all before joining Stevenage on loan, winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two and hitting a late winner in an FA Cup tie at Villa Park.

The club revealed that family circumstances prevented former Dundee United manager Fox from extending his stay as first-team coach.

Manager Barry Robson said: “I’d like to thank every player, and Liam, for their efforts during their time at the club.

“We are still having positive discussions with some of the loan players who are departing about the possibility of returning for next season. We’ll see how those progress over the next few weeks.”

The loan players last season were Liam Scales, Mattie Pollock, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Hayden Coulson, Jay Gorter, Dilan Markanday and Patrik Myslovic.

