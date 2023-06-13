Moeen Ali admits only Ben Stokes and Ashes could end his Test retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moeen Ali admits only Ben Stokes and Ashes could end his Test retirement

By Press Association
Moeen Ali has been tempted out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes (Simon Marper/PA)
Moeen Ali admits there is only one captain and one series that would have tempted him to overturn his Test retirement.

Moeen won the last of his 64 England caps almost two years ago and was content with his decision to step away from a format that has exacted a physical and psychological toll on him over the years.

The 35-year-old even rejected a no-strings attached offer to tour Pakistan in December, concluding that he did not have the required motivation to commit to one more leg of a lengthy winter on the road.

But things all changed when England’s first-choice spinner Jack Leach was unexpectedly ruled out for the summer.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who spent the best part of two months with Moeen during their time together at Chennai Super Kings in this year’s Indian Premier League, set the wheels in motion for a comeback and little more than a week later, Moeen was sitting in his new England whites taking questions at his home ground of Edgbaston.

Asked if there was any other captain he would have returned for, he said: “Probably not, no.

“His mindset is very different to other captains I’ve had previously. I’m not saying they are bad captains, but the way the game is going and the way they have been playing, he is the kind of guy you want to play for. Having spent a lot of time with him in the IPL, just talking to him, he is different.”

As for his motivation for one last crack at an Australia side who have provided him with some of the most challenging moments in international cricket, Moeen was more keen to focus on the draw of being back involved in one of his sport’s marquee rivalries.

“It’s such a big series…it’s the Ashes, to be part of it would be amazing. It is a free hit. I’m not playing for my spot. There’s no pressure, really. All the things I ever wanted to do in Test cricket I’m going to try to do in these games.”

Moeen linked back up for his first red-ball net session since September 2021 on Monday, but will be absent from the second day of training due to a longstanding date in the diary – receiving an OBE at Windsor Castle.

He does not yet know if King Charles will be the one handing over the honour, but having waited almost a year since being named on the list, he was not about to rearrange.

“I’ve been trying to book it for a while and not really had a date, so it’s tomorrow. I’m going,” he said.

England Press Conference and Nets Session – Edgbaston – Tuesday June 13th
Moeen Ali enjoys working with Ben Stokes (Simon Marper/PA)

“I spoke to Baz and he said it’s fine.”

His wife Firoza is joining him at the investiture and Moeen admits she was alone in advocating caution over a return to the Ashes glare.

“My wife wasn’t that keen, but everyone else around me was,” he added.

“At the back end of my career, she knew I didn’t enjoy it as much, that I was much happier with the way things were going and enjoying my cricket. So that took a lot of convincing.”

For England, the pros and cons of the Moeen call-up are clear. On the positive side, none of England’s other slow bowling options, such as Will Jacks, Liam Dawson or Rehan Ahmed, come close to his experience or tally of 195 Test wickets.

Yet there are those who see his long absence from red-ball cricket as a potential red flag and who would rather see a promotion for someone currently active in the County Championship.

“It’s a difficult one for me because I never picked myself. I just got the call,” he said.

Cricket – Fifth Investec Ashes Test – England v Australia – Day One – The Kia Oval
Moeen Ali (centre) is relishing another Ashes series (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Obviously there are players out there that are playing and doing alright, but I think they (England) know me quite well and it’s not just having the character and the person in the changing room that you want. The results do matter, the process, the matches. I’ve got to perform and make some important impacts in the game.”

Moeen offered a remarkably honest assessment of his own style, openly accepting his limitations as a containing bowler and welcoming the freedom he is likely to be given to focus on attack.

“I’ve never been able to hold an end up,” he said. “When I have it’s because I’ve been taking wickets. That’s the only time I’ve been able to build any pressure. Ben and Baz know that.

“I’m sure they know what they are going to get from me – there won’t be a lot of maidens.

“I’d expect them to attack me, 100 per cent, if I was them I’d do the same. I’m not expecting them to defend me and things like that. I’m expecting them to come after me, which could be dangerous because Stokesy likes having the fielders up. I could go for a lot of runs. We’ll see.”

