Nick Kyrgios returns to action with a defeat in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nick Kyrgios returns to action with a defeat in Germany

By Press Association
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China’s Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China’s Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Nick Kyrgios’ return to tennis ended in defeat after he was beaten in straight sets by Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open.

The Australian was competing in his first singles tournament since October last year and has been sidelined since then following his recovery from knee surgery.

Kyrgios has previously reached the Stuttgart semi-final stages twice and he entered this year’s competition as eighth seed.

However, after appearing to be struggling physically throughout the match, he was beaten 7-5 6-3 by Wu in the first round on Tuesday.

Germany Tennis
China’s Wu Yibing was too good for Nick Kyrgios at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday (Marijan MuratAP)

“The last time I played on grass was juniors back in 2017, so six years,” Wu told the ATP website.

“I was really happy to play Nick in the first round. He’s one of the best players on grass and he served well.

“He aced me [so many] times. The key for me was to stay cool, stay patient in the game and find a way. I’m happy [with that result].”

A win means Wu will face qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the second round after the Hungarian came from behind to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff got off to a winning start with a 6-1 6-4 win against Zhizhen Zhang to set up a meeting against fifth seed Tommy Paul, who beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to China’s Wu Yibing during the Stuttgart tennis tournament, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
Rishi Sunak slams Labour's oil and gas plans as 'British jobs for Russian workers'
Animals are at great risk of disease with heavy bracken.
Hill farmer calls for urgent approval of bracken herbicide
Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen's P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Elton John adds luster to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell
Three Hercules planes in formation flanked by two Typhoon jets.
Hercules aircraft stage poignant fly past at RAF Lossiemouth for last time
The teaching roles at The Gordon Schools in Huntly were advertised five times without success. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Scotland
Huntly school drops metal and woodwork due to lack of teachers
Locator of Cairnbulg Harbour
Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour
27 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Aberdeenshire Cup Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Paul Young for Fraserburgh and Neale Allan of Banks
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan makes coaching move
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen - after Dons agree…
It was warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
More 'innocent lives' will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns