City soak it in and Nuggets strike gold – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 13.

Football

It always rains in Manchester.

Hang it in the Loooouvre 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/atL2tEz0ah — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 13, 2023

Lost for words! 💙🤯 pic.twitter.com/TrApOfja9t — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) June 12, 2023

Another emotional & unforgettable day 🏆🏆🏆💙 Thanks to every fan welcoming us back in Manchester 🙌🏼 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/W1ANXjPNIL — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish still seemed discombobulated.

"DON'T YOU START!" 😆@TroyHawke returns to give our players the most smashing welcome onto the parade bus! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ryabedAOXa — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2023

What a 12 months!

On this day last year, we signed @ErlingHaaland! 🙌 3 trophies later and he's well and truly 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙊𝙁 𝙐𝙎. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xZYpSVBHzV — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2023

England were training hard.

Lisandro Martinez was enjoying a break.

Happy birthdays.

Over 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ appearances and 1️⃣7️⃣ trophies for this Liverpool legend 🏆 Happy birthday, Alan Hansen 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QvdQa0jjQP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 13, 2023

Cricket

The generation game.

"Do you know what Instagram is?" 🤔😂@Wongi95 & @Jimmy9 play Teammates, and the results are 👌 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2023

You don’t see this every day!

Have you ever seen anything like this? Leicestershire five down after Louis Kimber is given out obstructing the field! Leics 258/5, trailing by 110 runs.#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/sF49uTHDP7 — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) June 13, 2023

Basketball

Celebrations for Denver.

Formula One

Lance Stroll was looking forward to his home race.

Back on home turf this week! 🥞🍁 pic.twitter.com/C4Af7bDplD — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) June 12, 2023

Hyped for his home race. 👊@lance_stroll is ready to feel your support in Montréal!#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/10KasoYxPM — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 13, 2023

Williams turned the clock back.