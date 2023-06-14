Football rumours: Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea fight for Kylian Mbappe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Many of the papers speculate over Kylian Mbappe‘s future after the striker told Paris St Germain he did not want to extend his contract beyond 2024.

Metro says Manchester United will lead the race to sign the 24-year-old if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani completes his takeover at Old Trafford.

The Times reports Real Madrid is the France international’s “most likely destination”, although Premier League clubs including Chelsea are expected to register their interest. Manchester City had also previously shown an interest in the forward but have since signed Erling Haaland.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, Arsenal are seeking buyers for winger Nicolas Pepe and have no plans to reintegrate the £72 million club-record signing into their first-team squad ahead of next season, the Daily Telegraph says. The 28-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at French side Nice.

According to The Guardian, Romelu Lukaku has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al-Hilal, with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, 30, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, 32, also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. Chelsea striker Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan.

Social media round-up

Jordi Alba could join Lionel Messi in Miami as MLS team interested in Spanish defender ⚽https://t.co/zKqTjEYAar pic.twitter.com/whvsla4sHs — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 13, 2023

Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity 🇹🇷 …yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player. pic.twitter.com/Jj0EovYBfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Players to watch

Manu Kone: The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa and Wolves are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 22-year-old midfielder, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Raya: The Evening Standard says Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with the 27-year-old Brentford goalkeeper and hope to negotiate a lower fee with the Bees, who want £40m.