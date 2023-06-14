Hibernian confirm Marijan Cabraja exit as left-back returns to Croatia

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have allowed Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja to return to his homeland to sign for HNK Rijeka.

The terms of the 26-year-old’s transfer are undisclosed, although the cinch Premiership club have secured a sell-on clause.

Cabraja joined Hibs last summer from Dinamo Zagreb on a three-year deal but after a promising start in which he appeared to have become first-choice left-back, he lost his place to long-serving veteran Lewis Stevenson after the World Cup break.

The Croat also had to contend with the death of his father just weeks after his move to Easter Road. He made 26 appearances – 19 as a starter – for Hibs in all competitions.

“We’d like to thank Marijan for all his hard work and dedication,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“This transfer works well for both of us and allows Marijan to compete back in his homeland, Croatia. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Cabraja is the second under-contract player to depart Hibs since the end of the season after striker Kevin Nisbet was sold to Millwall last weekend.

The Hibs squad return for pre-season next week, while they will learn their Europa Conference League second qualifying round opponents when the draw is made next Wednesday.