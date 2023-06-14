Harry Brook is hoping to realise his Ashes dream against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Brook is hoping to realise his Ashes dream against Australia

By Press Association
Harry Brook dreamed of the Ashes as a young cricketer (David Davies/PA)
Harry Brook dreamed of the Ashes as a young cricketer (David Davies/PA)

Harry Brook is ready to live out his Ashes dream over the next six weeks and hopes to recreate the impact of England’s 2005 heroes.

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch ahead of Friday’s first Test at Edgbaston, with some suggesting the series is primed to be the biggest and best since Michael Vaughan’s men reclaimed the urn in unforgettable fashion 18 years ago.

Yorkshire batter Brook has had a remarkable start to his international career, hitting four centuries in his first seven Tests and winning the T20 World Cup, but is eager to embrace his biggest challenge yet.

Harry Brook has scored four centuries in seven Tests.
Harry Brook has scored four centuries in seven Tests (John Walton/PA)

“It’s definitely a dream come true to be involved in my first Ashes,” he said.

“I was growing up watching the very best players from England and Australia facing each other.

“Obviously the 2005 Ashes was a big one. I can always remember the over (Andrew) Flintoff bowled to (Ricky) Ponting and KP (Kevin Pietersen) smacking it everywhere against (Shane) Warne and (Glenn) McGrath, those boys. They were my earliest memories. I’m going to go out there and play the way I have done in the last 12 months. I hope that’s enough to inspire a few too.”

Brook, who averages a remarkable 81.80, is far from daunted by the idea of taking on the ICC’s newly-crowned world champions and their much-vaunted bowling attack. Instead, he is refreshingly unfazed by their reputation.

“I’m just looking to play the ball and I’m not really bothered who’s bowling at me,” he said.

“It’s the same old ball coming down. Obviously, they’re good but it’s just another cricket ball coming at me. But I’ve always wanted to play against the best players in the world and see how good I really am.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world, coming off the back of a World Test Championship win. I’m looking forward to facing those boys, challenging myself against them and whatever plans they have against me.”

Brook’s success at the top level is not based solely on weight of runs, but speed of scoring. He boasts a Test strike rate of 99.03 – a fraction shy of run-a-ball – and did some of his best work against spin during the winter tour of Pakistan.

Australia have often prioritised attacking English spinners over the years and are likely to do so again with Moeen Ali, with Brook promising Nathan Lyon more of the same.

Asked how he intended to approach a player with 487 wickets to his name, Brook’s response was typically unvarnished.

“What do you think? If he bowls a good ball then I’m going to respect it. Other than that, I’m going to try and take him on,” he said.

“He could get a lot of wickets, but hopefully we’re going to hit him for a lot of runs. I’d like to think I’m a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps.

“I try and play all round the wicket. I’ll see whatever field he has. I’m sure they’ll probably start with everybody up and we’ll go from there.”

