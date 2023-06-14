Long-serving defender Jake Carroll released by Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have confirmed the departure of full-back Jake Carroll after four years at Fir Park.

The 31-year-old joined the Steelmen from Cambridge in 2019 and went on to make 76 appearances for the club.

However, he leaves under freedom of contract at the end of a campaign in which he featured in only three matches before being sidelined by a serious knee injury sustained last August.

Carroll will be allowed use of Motherwell’s facilities until he returns to fitness.

Striker Jack Aitchison, 23, is also leaving after making 11 appearances – nine as a substitute – since arriving on deadline day in January.

Homegrown centre-back David Devine, who has struggled to make the breakthrough at Motherwell since his debut in 2019, has also been released.

The Lanarkshire club are still in talks with several other players regarding their futures.

“The club wants to thank all players who are leaving,” said a statement on the Motherwell website. “We remain in discussions with a number of players ahead of next season and will provide an accurate update when possible.”

Dutch striker Kevin Van Veen, who scored 29 goals in the season just finished, has been heavily linked with a move to Groningen in his homeland in recent days.