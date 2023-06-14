Frazer Clarke says he has nothing to prove against Mariusz Wach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frazer Clarke says he has nothing to prove against Mariusz Wach

By Press Association
Frazer Clarke will fight Mariusz Wach on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Frazer Clarke will fight Mariusz Wach on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke says he has nothing to prove when faces veteran Mariusz Wach on Friday night but believes he is stronger for coming through his recent “saga” with Fabio Wardley.

Clarke saw his hopes of a domestic title fight with rival Wardley thwarted ahead of purse bids last month.

His own team of 258 Management and promotion company BOXXER made the decision to withdraw Clarke before purse bids with the 33-year-old’s lack of rounds cited as a key reason.

It means instead of taking on Wardley this summer, the focus for Clarke is a 10-rounder with Wach at York Hall but he is ready to shut out the external talk to deliver the seventh win of his professional career.

Clarke told the PA news agency: “It has made me battle-hardened. I have come good out of it. I have come good out of all these situations.

“All these situations I have been in with boxing, I have always come back and done well. That will be the same for this one.

“I ain’t got nothing to prove to no one. I just need to win and I’m sure I’ll do that.”

Clarke (6-0, 5KOs) is hopeful a bout with Wardley will take place later in 2023 despite the social-media storm that occurred last month.

After Clarke’s team pulled him out, having initially lobbied the British Boxing Board of Control (BBCofC) to become mandatory for Wardley’s British title, the Tokyo 2020 bronze-medallist felt the brunt of the criticism that followed.

“I would hope so,” Clarke replied when quizzed if a fight with Wardley can still go ahead this year.

“That whole saga, it was frustrating and a difficult 10 days for me. I can’t lie. It was difficult.

“Mentally, it was really difficult but I have come through the other side of it. I have come through with a fight lined up, something to get my teeth into and concentrate on so very fortunate to be able to do that.

“It wasn’t nice, wasn’t pretty. A bit of a f*** up from our side, me and my team, so we have held our hands up and now get back on the bus.”

Polish heavyweight Wach (37-9, 20KOs) is the latest hurdle for Clarke to clear on his path to reach the top.

Wach went the distance with Wladimir Klitschko in 2012 and only lost on points to Dillian Whyte four years ago to show the type of pedigree that Clarke will do battle with this week.

He added: “He has seen bigger and better fighters than me.

“This is someone who isn’t going to fall over. I don’t think he has come here just to get paid.

“Obviously he has (got paid) but I don’t think he has come to fall over. These kind of opponents, they are not a walkover. I don’t want anyone to think I will walk through him.

“He is a good fighter, a solid man and has a good engine and chin on him, so he can pose threats but looking forward to it.”

