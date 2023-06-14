Neil Warnock relishing clashes with his former clubs – and Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock relishing clashes with his former clubs – and Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Neil Warnock steered Huddersfield away from relegation trouble in the Championship last season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock steered Huddersfield away from relegation trouble in the Championship last season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Warnock will relish facing six of his former clubs next season after agreeing a one-year contract extension to stay on as Huddersfield manager.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February for a second spell in charge of the Terriers, having previously been their manager from 1993 to 1995, and guided them to safety in the Championship.

The team recorded seven wins and four draws in their final 15 matches of the campaign as they moved out of the relegation zone and finished 18th in the table.

Warnock, who confirmed Carl Serrant and Ian Bennett will join his backroom staff as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively, will face former clubs Middlesbrough, Cardiff, Rotherham, QPR, Leeds and Plymouth.

The former Sheffield United boss is especially looking forward to his encounters with newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Warnock said: “I’m so well-liked at all these clubs. You want to come on the bus with me to Sheffield Wednesday, you’ll enjoy it when I get off.

“I always get off last. Let them wait until the steam’s coming out of their ears, all fired up ready!

“I hope everything keeps going so I can go back to these places one more time, there’s some great clubs you know.

“When you look at our second tier and you look around the world, the crowds we get, the competition. I think it’s far better than the Premier League.”

Huddersfield announced the appointment of new chief executive Jake Edwards on Monday and are hoping prospective new American owner Kevin Nagle’s takeover will soon be completed after he passed the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Warnock said: “Obviously I spoke to Kevin, who can hopefully finalise everything in the next few weeks and I’ve got nothing but positive vibes off Kevin.

“He’s like a little boy at times with his excitement, which is good. I’m hoping I can help knit everything together and the fans as well and we can have a good season.”

Warnock, in jovial mood, added: “Anything’s possible in football if you’ve got that dressing room right and the camaraderie and everything, it’s amazing what you can overcome.

“But it’s still going to be a challenge. I’ll be very surprised if we’re not in the bottom third (in the table) with the bookies.

“We should be. I know I’m manager, but I don’t walk on water. But you never know, I might have a try at that towards the end of next season.”

Huddersfield secured their Championship status after beating Sheffield United in their final home game of the season
Huddersfield secured their Championship status after beating Sheffield United in their final home game of the season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester-born Edwards, who had spells as a player at Wrexham and Exeter, spent eight years as president of the United Soccer League in America.

Edwards said: “I’m excited at the potential to work with the prospective new owner, Kevin Nagle, and have been impressed with his vision for what can be achieved here as well as his commitment to the club and to this community.

“Throughout this process of acquisition and transition I would like to recognise the enormous commitment, stewardship and generosity of Dean Hoyle and his family. They have given the club and the incoming team a tremendous foundation to build upon.”

