I’m very happy – Gareth Taylor to stay as Man City boss for another season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m very happy – Gareth Taylor to stay as Man City boss for another season

By Press Association
Gareth Taylor has signed a one-year extension to keep him on as Manchester City boss for a fourth season (Tim Goode/PA)
Gareth Taylor has signed a one-year extension to keep him on as Manchester City boss for a fourth season (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him in charge of the Women’s Super League side for the 2023-24 season.

The 50-year-old was appointed in May 2020, succeeding Nick Cushing, and went on to oversee City winning a delayed FA Cup final in November of that year and the League Cup in March 2022. They were also FA Cup runners-up in 2021-22.

Having finished second and then third in the WSL in the previous two seasons, the team missed out on the Champions League spots in 2022-23 with a fourth-placed finish.

At the start of the campaign they were knocked out in the qualifying rounds of the European competition for a second successive year.

After seeing the likes of Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Caroline Weir leave the club last summer, City lost their first two league games, then bounced back by going unbeaten in the next 14, winning 12, before finishing with three defeats and three victories across their final six matches.

Taylor, whose tenure has featured 79 wins from 109 games in all competitions to date, said: “I’m very happy to have signed a new deal with the club – it feels great to have gotten it over the line.

“I’m very happy to be able to commit to City for another season, and 2023-24 is one that I’m so excited about.

“We have been in a transitional period over the past 12 months, and the women’s game has changed so much during my three years in charge.

“We were fortunate to win trophies in each of my first two seasons, and although we haven’t been successful on that front this past year, the pride I’ve taken has come in different forms.

“I’ve really felt that it has been so enjoyable in terms of where the team is at, where I think that they can go and what they can achieve for this football club.

“I know that there is pressure on us to succeed, but I enjoy that – I have always challenged myself throughout my career and that’s now more important than ever as a coach.

“I really want to try and squeeze every single last drop out of what I feel I’m able to do personally, and I believe that this group of players have the ability to turn those nearly moments into actual moments with the support of myself and the staff to get us to the next level.”

Taylor on the touchline (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gareth Taylor saw his side finish fourth in the Women’s Super league in 2022-23 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Managing director Gavin Makel said: “We’re very pleased to have Gareth commit himself to the club for another year.

“Together, we are building an exciting team full of talented players, both young and experienced, all with a shared vision of beautiful football and on-pitch success.

“Gareth is someone who embraces the City Football Group methodology in its entirety, and it has been really pleasing to see him grow as a coach over the past three years.

“Nils (Nielsen, the team’s director of football) and I are very much looking forward to continuing our work with him next season alongside this amazing group of players, with the future being incredibly bright for Manchester City.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure