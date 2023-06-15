Talking points as Northern Ireland head to Denmark for Euro 2024 qualifier

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Ireland resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday night when they face Denmark in Copenhagen.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the Group H fixture.

The hardest task?

Denmark fans are known for creating a raucous atmosphere at the Parken Stadium (Claus Bech/PA)

On paper, Friday’s match is the toughest on Northern Ireland’s fixture list, away to the top seed in the group. Denmark’s squad boasts elite-level talent and rich experience in every department. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, and Andreas Christensen have been operating at the top level for years, while in 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund they have one of the hottest properties in European football. But Denmark are coming off a shock defeat away to Kazakhstan in March, showing they are far from infallible.

Bouncebackability

Northern Ireland are coming off a disappointing loss to Finland in Michael O’Neill’s first game back at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland need to get back on track themselves after a 1-0 home defeat to Finland last time out dampened spirits. That loss, in Michael O’Neill’s first home game in charge since his return to the job in December, was a reality check after the away win in San Marino a few days earlier, and made clear that even if Northern Ireland have been handed a relatively favourable draw for this qualifying campaign, they still face an uphill task to get out of Group H.

Injuries still biting

🎥 The boss has named his squad 🙌 ⚽️ We caught up Michael O'Neill at the team's training camp this week. Here's what he's had to say as he looks ahead to the @EURO2024qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan #GAWA pic.twitter.com/HJUNk9mZDi — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) June 8, 2023

O’Neill has been able to welcome back Jonny Evans, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery after they missed the March window through injury, but the likes of Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson and Josh Magennis remain out, robbing O’Neill of vital experience. Northern Ireland’s squad includes five uncapped players, and 15 of the 28 have fewer than 10 caps to their name. The Parken Stadium is known for a raucous atmosphere and could be an intimidating place for Northern Ireland’s younger players.

Premier League exits

An injury-affected season for Jonny Evans ended in Premier League relegation on the final day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Evans has come into the international window still dealing with the disappointment of Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League – not to mention an uncertain future with his contract up for renewal. With Dallas’ Leeds having also suffered the drop, Premier League players are thin on the ground in the squad. Jamal Lewis has barely kicked a ball for Newcastle in the past season, while Manchester City youngster Shea Charles only made his senior debut off the bench last month. Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back in the top flight with Burnley but remains in a back-up role at club level. O’Neill has admitted it may be a long time before he can call on several Premier League players again.

Bradley vs Hume?

Conor Bradley has been one of Northern Ireland’s brightest sparks in recent fixtures (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Bradley was once again one of the brightest sparks in the Northern Ireland squad in March and should feature prominently again. Meanwhile, Trai Hume excelled in Sunderland’s promotion push. The problem for O’Neill is that both players, among Northern Ireland’s brightest prospects, are natural right-backs. Bradley looks stronger going forward while Hume has played across the back four for Sunderland this season, so a way of getting both players into the side can hopefully be found.