Home Sport

Striker Chris Kane extends St Johnstone deal by another year

By Press Association
Chris Kane is staying at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Kane is staying at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Long-serving striker Chris Kane has extended his stay with St Johnstone by another year after agreeing a new deal for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old forward has played more than 200 games for Saints since making his debut for the Perth club in November 2013.

There was some doubt about his future after he made only two appearances in the season just finished following a 16-month injury lay-off.

But recently-installed manager Steven MacLean has offered Kane the chance to remain with the club at which he has spent his entire career bar a couple of loan stints at Queen of the South and Dumbarton.

“I’m delighted to sign the extension and stay at the club I have been at since I was 15,” he told the Saints website.

“I look forward to getting back for pre-season soon and proving my fitness.”

