Joe Bryan listed among 10 players to be released by Fulham this month

By Press Association
Fulham are set to release 10 players at the end of the month (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham are set to release 10 players at the end of the month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham defender Joe Bryan is one of 10 out-of-contract players set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the month after they announced their retained list on Thursday.

The west-London club published their released and retained list ahead of the 2023/24 season which will see Bryan, Shane Duffy, Paulo Gazzaniga, Steven Sessegnon, Thorsteinn Antonsson, Sonny Hilton, Ziyad Larkeche, Jonathon Page, Murphy Parker and Jean-Pierre Tiehi leave Craven Cottage.

Bryan – who spent the last campaign on loan at Ligue 1 Nice – will leave the club after making 117 appearances which included two promotion campaigns.

Meanwhile, Gazzaniga, who began 2021/22 as Marco Silva’s first-choice goalkeeper, has since impressed following a loan spell at Girona and made the move to Spain permanent last week.

Fulham added that Neeskens Kebano, Willian, Luciano D’Auria-Henry, Stefan Parkes, Devan Tanton had all been offered new deals, while Ibane Bowat, Martial Godo and Jay Williams have had their one-year extension options triggered.

A statement on the club website read: “We would like to thank all of these players and the Academy boys, for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best of luck during their respective next chapters.”

