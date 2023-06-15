New signing Sam Lammers ‘excited’ by Michael Beale’s vision for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New signing Sam Lammers ‘excited’ by Michael Beale’s vision for Rangers

By Press Association
Sam Lammers (right) is Rangers’ fourth summer signing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sam Lammers (right) is Rangers' fourth summer signing (Joe Giddens/PA)

New recruit Sam Lammers admits he was impressed by Michael Beale’s vision for Rangers as he signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old Dutch attacker has joined Gers from Serie A side Atalanta after spending the past season out on loan at Empoli and then Sampdoria.

Lammers explained how Beale’s willingness to travel to Italy to meet him helped persuade him to pledge his future to Rangers.

“I am really excited to join Rangers, my first impressions have all been good, so I am even more excited for the season to start now,” he told Rangers’ website.

“I came in contact with the manager and he came over to see me in Italy, we had a good talk and he gave me a presentation about the club and about how I could fit in, so ever since that moment I was excited for this project and to get here.

“I already knew some things about Rangers, I know the history, I know it is a massive club in Scotland and also worldwide, but it is always a good thing to have the personal side of it.”

Lammers began his career with PSV Eindhoven before leaving his homeland to move to Italy in 2020. He also spent time on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22 and was an unused substitute for the Bundesliga side when they defeated Rangers in the Europa League final a year ago.

Beale believes the Dutchman will slot perfectly into his new-look Rangers team.

“Sam is a player I have been aware of for a number of years,” he said. “I first knew him as a young player at PSV and have followed his career closely from afar and he excelled in Holland both in the Eredivisie and the under-21 national team.

“Sam will give us great technical and tactical quality, being able to play in a variety of attacking positions as a number 10 or nine.

“He was the first player I met with as part of the planning for the new season and, during our lengthy discussions, it was clear that we share the same ideas on football and on his personal development moving forward. He has a strong alignment to the other players in our squad.

“Having recently turned 26, he brings a wealth of experience, having already played in the top leagues in Holland, Germany and Italy. We are delighted he is joining us at Rangers and I’m looking forward to working closely with him.”

Lammers is Rangers’ fourth new signing of the close season.

“I am delighted with our progress so far in this summer transfer window,” said Beale. “We have worked extremely well to recruit Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers. We are ahead of schedule in our plans.

“The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead. We have key areas of focus and we are close to securing our targets in those positions.”

