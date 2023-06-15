Ireland boss Stephen Kenny felt no pressure to play hot-shot Evan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny felt no pressure to play hot-shot Evan Ferguson

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023.
Republic of Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023.

Stephen Kenny has insisted he does not feel under any pressure to select teenage sensation Evan Ferguson for the Republic of Ireland.

The 18-year-old has emerged from the Brighton ranks in thrilling fashion this season and his Premier League form was rewarded with a first senior Ireland cap in November before a goal in his maiden start for his country against Latvia in March.

Ferguson’s blossoming talent has prompted excitement back at home and he will hope for a role in Friday night’s key Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Athens.

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Evan Ferguson opened his international account against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)

But asked if the clamour to pick him was a problem, Kenny replied: “No, not at all. At the moment on recent form, he’s in the team on merit. He’s been our best forward, for sure.

“To score a goal in his first game can only give him confidence. I don’t feel any pressure, no. He’s a brilliant addition for us. I’m delighted to have him in the team.”

Ferguson started Ireland’s opening qualifier, a 1-0 home defeat by France, a game in which he and his team-mates fought a rearguard action for long periods before ultimately going down to Benjamin Pavard’s second-half strike.

Greece boss Gus Poyet is expecting a significantly different approach at the OPAP Arena – which could only be a third full as the Uruguayan attempts to lure fans back to support the national team – and Kenny did little to disabuse him of the notion.

UEFA EURO 2024 Ireland Squad Announcement – FAI Headquarters
Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will send his team out against Greece and Gibraltar (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said: “France were a penalty shootout away from being double World Cup champions. They are undoubtedly a world-class team, a team that has a lot of world stars in it.

“This is a different game entirely. Greece are on a good run of form, they are a possession-based team as well, they get a high percentage of possession in a lot of their games, they like to dominate possession, they’re expansive.

“We’ve shown the capacity to be like that as well in a lot of games, that’s one of our strengths as well. It’s an intriguing game really.

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – Stadion Miejski im Wladyslawa Krola
James McClean is heading towards a century of Ireland caps (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“Is the approach different? Yes it is, so we’ll have to wait and see how that goes on Friday.”

Wigan wing-back James McClean could win his 99th cap in Athens, putting him in line to become the seventh man to win 100 for Ireland against Gibraltar on Monday, although Kenny is adamant sentiment will not come into his thinking.

He said: “You can’t allow sentiment to enter your decision-making process when you’re selecting the team, that doesn’t come into it. But anything is possible.

“James, there’s an inevitability he will get 100 caps, it’s only a matter of when. He’s been an incredible servant to Ireland.

“You see [Luka] Modric playing at 37 last night – you wouldn’t put that out of the realms of James playing to that age. He’s obsessed with his levels of fitness. He could play for several years still.”

