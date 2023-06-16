Zak Crawley sets the tone for England before Australia hit back in Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Zak Crawley sets the tone for England before Australia hit back in Ashes

By Press Association
Zak Crawley struck a half-century for England (David Davies/PA)
Zak Crawley struck a half-century for England (David Davies/PA)

Zak Crawley got England’s Ashes summer off to a vibrant start at Edgbaston, smashing the first ball of the series for four and posting a dashing half-century before falling to the final delivery of the opening morning.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat, making good on their promises to play proactive cricket as they raced along to 124 for three at lunch in the first LV= Insurance Test.

Crawley, whose inconsistent form has drawn intense scrutiny over his place, repaid the selectors’ faith with an agenda-setting 61 of 73 balls, but when Scott Boland had him caught off the glove with the final act of the session it was a huge moment for the tourists.

Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (31) also fell, leaving Joe Root in charge of carrying the fight in the afternoon.

The first ball of the Ashes has acquired a mythology of its own over the years, with most of the memorable moments falling in Australia’s favour.

From Michael Slater slashing Phil DeFreitas for four in 1994, Steve Harmison serving up a massive wide in 2006 and Mitchell Starc smashing Rory Burns’ leg stump 18 months ago, they are etched into the story of the series.

But this time it was England who stamped their authority on proceedings from the off, Crawley crashing Australia captain Pat Cummins to the cover boundary in personification of England’s ‘Bazball’ philosophy.

A capacity crowd of 25,000 roared their approval and one of the most anticipated series in recent years was off and running in style.

Josh Hazelwood
Josh Hazelwood struck early for Australia (David Davies/PA)

Crawley welcomed Josh Hazlewood, recalled in place of Mitchell Starc, in similar fashion as he flicked four more through square-leg.

The jovial start was punctured in the fourth over when Duckett made an early exit, chopping Hazlewood past his own stumps then chasing the next delivery. Slanted away towards the cordon, it clipped the outside edge and settled in Alex Carey’s gloves.

To their credit, England refused to be rattled. Crawley and Pope ran eagerly, snapping up singles as Australia reverted quickly to defensive, deep fields.

Crawley was in his element, welcoming Nathan Lyon’s arrival after just 10 overs with a reverse sweep and a sweet drive down the ground.

Ollie Pope is trapped lbw
Ollie Pope was trapped lbw (David Davies/PA)

When the metronomic Boland joined the attack there was more of the same, Crawley driving him on the up then cutting deftly behind square as the run-rate raced along.

Australia appeared to miss a trick when Crawley had 40, failing to appeal for an apparent caught behind that showed up on UltraEdge while going unnoticed on the field.

The second-wicket partnership eased to 70 as Australia remained oddly passive, but Lyon was on hand to make an important breakthrough.

Pope had breezed his way to 31 when he was hit in front of leg stump by a flatter delivery from the spinner, whose initial appeal was waved away then upheld by DRS.

Crawley’s 50 and the team hundred left England in a strong position as the interval loomed, only for Boland to muster some extra bounce and flick the batter’s glove in the closing over.

