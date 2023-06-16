Liam Fox returns to boyhood club Hearts to take charge of B team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Fox returns to boyhood club Hearts to take charge of B team

By Press Association
Liam Fox has a new role at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Fox has a new role at Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Dundee United manager Liam Fox has returned to boyhood club Hearts as their B Team coach.

The 39-year-old takes over the role of managing the club’s youngsters in the Lowland League after Steven Naismith recently stepped up to take charge of the first team.

Fox, a childhood supporter who came through the Jambos’ academy as a player, previously spent five and a half years coaching Hearts’ under-17s, under-20s, reserves and first team before leaving in the summer of 2020.

He returns to Tynecastle at the end of an eventful campaign in which he had a chastening five-month spell as Dundee United boss before joining Barry Robson’s backroom staff at Aberdeen from March until the end of the season.

“I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started,” Fox told the Jambos’ website.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B Team head coach.

“Away from Hearts I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top-flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B Team, as well as younger age group players and coaches within the academy.

“The club has a pathway to the first team for young players. The opportunity to be involved is there for them but they have to work hard every single day to earn it.

“My job is drive them forward, support them and get the best out of them, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage welcomed the return of Fox. “The role of B Team manager is a very important component in the football department,” he said.

“We needed someone who has a history of developing talent and improving players. Liam had displayed much of that in his time here previously, and that’s been supplemented with the experience he picked up along the away at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

“When we were looking for someone to fill the role, Liam was our first target, so we’re delighted to get him.”

