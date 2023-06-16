Liam Fox returns to boyhood club Hearts to take charge of B team

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United manager Liam Fox has returned to boyhood club Hearts as their B Team coach.

The 39-year-old takes over the role of managing the club’s youngsters in the Lowland League after Steven Naismith recently stepped up to take charge of the first team.

Fox, a childhood supporter who came through the Jambos’ academy as a player, previously spent five and a half years coaching Hearts’ under-17s, under-20s, reserves and first team before leaving in the summer of 2020.

He returns to Tynecastle at the end of an eventful campaign in which he had a chastening five-month spell as Dundee United boss before joining Barry Robson’s backroom staff at Aberdeen from March until the end of the season.

“I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started,” Fox told the Jambos’ website.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B Team head coach.

“Away from Hearts I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top-flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B Team, as well as younger age group players and coaches within the academy.

“The club has a pathway to the first team for young players. The opportunity to be involved is there for them but they have to work hard every single day to earn it.

“My job is drive them forward, support them and get the best out of them, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage welcomed the return of Fox. “The role of B Team manager is a very important component in the football department,” he said.

“We needed someone who has a history of developing talent and improving players. Liam had displayed much of that in his time here previously, and that’s been supplemented with the experience he picked up along the away at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

“When we were looking for someone to fill the role, Liam was our first target, so we’re delighted to get him.”