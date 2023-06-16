Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cycling remembers ‘exceptional’ Gino Mader after death at the Tour de Suisse

By Press Association
Gino Mader died at the age of 26 as the result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse (Massimo Paolone/AP)
Gino Mader died at the age of 26 as the result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse (Massimo Paolone/AP)

Cycling has paid tribute to Swiss rider Gino Mader, who died at the age of 26 on Friday as the result of injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse a day earlier.

Mader was involved in a high-speed crash on the descent of the Albula Pass, late on stage five of the race along with American Magnus Sheffield, with both riders falling into a ravine.

Mader had been found “motionless in the water” according to a race statement, before being resuscitated by race doctors at the scene and airlifted to hospital in Chur.

However, the Bahrain-Victorious team announced Mader lost his fight for life on Friday morning.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mader,” a team statement said.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage five of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

Switzerland Tour de Suisse Mader
Riders consoled one another at the Tour de Suisse after learning of Gino Mader’s death (Gian Ehrenzeller/AP)

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.”

Sheffield, 21, suffered a concussion and soft tissue damage in the crash and was kept in hospital overnight for observation, the Ineos Grenadiers said.

Friday’s stage six of the race was cancelled, with the peloton instead completing the last 20 kilometres of the route as a neutralised group ride in memory of Mader. Several riders consoled one another before, during and after the ride.

Mader, who won stage six of the Giro d’Italia in 2021 and came second overall at the Tour de Romandie last year, was a hugely-popular rider in the peloton – known as much for his great promise on the bike as his powerful advocacy for good causes off it.

News of his death led to an outpouring of tributes.

Geraint Thomas wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino.”

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde wrote: “There are no words. Terrible news. My support and love to his colleagues in Bahrain-Victorious as well as family and friends.”

Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said: “We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader.

“His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Bahrain-Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Race organisers said a doctor was at the scene of the crash within two minutes of it happening. It occurred with 14 kilometres of the 211km stage from Fiesch to La Punt remaining.

After the incident there was immediately criticism of a route that ended with a fast technical descent off the mountain to the finish line.

Speaking on Friday, an emotional race director Olivier Senn said: “We’re heartbroken, the whole organisation, the teams and the riders.

“It is devastating what happened, really hard to put into words. We just stood together with all the teams and riders in memory of Gino and that’s all that counts for us at the moment.

“Gino was a fantastic rider and an excellent human, he was really a good person and he doesn’t deserve to leave the world like this.”

