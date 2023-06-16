Dundee agree deal with Mexican defender Antonio Portales

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have signed “old-school” Mexican defender Antonio Portales, subject to the granting of a visa and international clearance.

The 27-year-old centre-back moves to Dens Park from Atlante, a second-tier side in his homeland.

The former Oaxaca, San Luis and Monterrey player made 45 appearances and scored nine goals in the season just finished, and recently-appointed manager Tony Docherty is delighted to add Portales to the Dark Blues squad as they prepare for their return to the cinch Premiership.



“The club were made aware of Antonio and our recruitment team watched him extensively,” Docherty told the Dundee website. “We then all agreed that he would make a great addition to our playing squad.



“He is someone who enjoys defending, he is a bit old-school in terms that he enjoys defending.

“He is effective in both boxes and has real ability to play out from the back. He displays real passion and desire in his performances and I think this is something that will really relate to the Dundee fans.”