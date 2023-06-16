Mohamed Salah celebrates birthday and the Ashes starts: Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed his birthday.

Thank you for the birthday wishes 😀 pic.twitter.com/Jxk4E2r7le — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 15, 2023

Alessia Russo made the ‘hardest decision’ to leave Manchester United.

It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.@ManUtdWomen, thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzvQ0zgL9V — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) June 16, 2023

Neil Warnock played his part in getting Danny Ward to stay at Huddersfield.

MK Dons got their business done.

Sutton were having fun.

Here we go…The rebuild begins. Starting at the back with an experienced pair of hands. Welcome Steve Arnold 🧤 #suttonunited #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/DRyJoPstpV — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) June 16, 2023

If you thought Hey Arnold was good, we have blown the media budget on this next transfer announce video. May just break the internet 🤯 Incoming imminently….#suttonunited pic.twitter.com/VNYnmZLE11 — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) June 16, 2023

Here we go, final one of the day. We told you we went all out on the video! Welcome to the U’s Christian 💛#suttonunited #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/ZHXgUJHViW — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) June 16, 2023

Beth Mead promoted her book.

Just under a week now until my first book for children publishes 🥳 Here's everything you need to know about ROAR if you're thinking about ordering it for your child. If you'd like a signed copy, hit this link: https://t.co/b5ByWRX3Z6 pic.twitter.com/z0JyOliJrT — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) June 16, 2023

History in the making.

Messi, 'bout to come in hot 🎶 A legacy began #OTD in 2006 🇦🇷🏆 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0l5gmIedDS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2023

Cricket

The Ashes started.

Take a walk to the middle with @benstokes38 for the toss 👌 Live clips/scorecard: https://t.co/TZMO0eJ5Hq pic.twitter.com/MkDcA6ne41 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

Darren Lehmann stuck his neck on the line.

3-1 Australia is my prediction but still not sure we will lose one, Thoughts ? Looking forward to a cracking series . All the best to both teams 👍@CricketAus @cricketcomau @ECB_cricket oh and of course @TheBarmyArmy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9AQmf4wdw6 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) June 16, 2023

KP got his wish.

I’m getting one of these caps!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6LgTRanGkO — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 16, 2023

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios made plans with Jack Sock.

Yeah……….. let’s give them a show. https://t.co/c0dYFwECDU — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2023

American football

Patrick Mahomes got some new jewellery.

Darts

Jose de Sousa got his maths wrong yet again.